BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Afghanistan’s Capital, Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

A large explosion rocked Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, the Pentagon said, after Western nations cautioned of an impending terror threat and as thousands of people gathered hoping for a flight out of the Taliban-controlled country, AFP reports.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby announced.

The United States President, Joe Biden, had earlier mentioned an “acute” terrorist threat from the regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group.

The US government and its allies had raised the alarm with a series of advisories warning their citizens to avoid the airport.

No specifics were given in the terror advisories, but Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo referred to a threat from suicide bombers.

Considering the take-over of the mid-Eastern country by Taliban forces, the British authorities also issued a warning to its citizens, saying “if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately.”

More than 95,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the hardline Taliban movement gained control of the country on August 15.

Mammoth crowds continually swarm the airport, in their bid to escape from Taliban rule becoming increasingly desperate ahead of the August 31 deadline set by Biden to end evacuations and withdraw troops.

Biden and his aides have not moved on the hard deadline — even as some foreign nations warned they would be forced to leave at-risk Afghans behind.

The Pentagon had earlier Thursday restated that operations would continue until the cut-off.

But several Western allies have already concluded their airlift operations including Canada, whose government said it was “truly heartbreaking” to leave behind those who wanted to be rescued.

In recent years, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been accountable for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Orders Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers To Remove Shoes, Eyeglasses, Others During Visit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Family Alleges Foul Play In Nigerian Pastor's Death As Wife Plots To Flee Country Before Burial
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Free Speech BREAKING: Channels TV Journalists Leave Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s Office
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Inspector-General Of Police Panel Submits Report On DCP Abba Kyari After Three Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Enslaved 21-year-old, Glory Okolie Drags Nigerian Government To ECOWAS Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Orders Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers To Remove Shoes, Eyeglasses, Others During Visit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Family Alleges Foul Play In Nigerian Pastor's Death As Wife Plots To Flee Country Before Burial
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Free Speech BREAKING: Channels TV Journalists Leave Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s Office
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Inspector-General Of Police Panel Submits Report On DCP Abba Kyari After Three Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Enslaved 21-year-old, Glory Okolie Drags Nigerian Government To ECOWAS Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics SHAME: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Welcomes Ex-Minister, Stella Oduah Into Party Despite Ongoing N9.4billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Stolen Crown, Failed Coronation And The Other Sultan, Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Lagos Police Humiliated, Kept Me In Cell With Suspects Seeking To Rape Me – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, 71,000 Persons Infected
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Buhari Regime Feeds School Children With Expired Rice – Niger State Lawmakers Lament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Call Buhari’s Spokesmen To Order Before Bandits, Terrorists Take Over Aso Rock – Governor Ortom Warns
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad