The Peoples Democratic Party has named Yemi Akinwonmi as the party’s National Chairman bringing to an end the weeks-long spell of former embattled National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Akinwonmi was the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesperson, made the announcement on Thursday after the closed-door meeting of the national working committee (NWC) in Abuja.