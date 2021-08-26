Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Receives N6billion From Buhari Regime To Start Cattle Ranches In South-East

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has received N6billion from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to begin cattle ranching in the South-East region.

Umahi is among some other governors that received a total N24billion for ranching from the Nigerian government.

Presidency’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated this last night on Politics Today, a programme on Channels TV, adding that the Federal Capital Territory was among the beneficiaries.

He said the four received N6billion each for ranching and other associated purposes.

He, however, did not disclose when they got the funds, though he said Katsina was the latest to get it.

Shehu said eight other states will get theirs soon as their applications are being processed.

He said any state that is interested and meets the requirement will get the same grant.

Shehu said, “Yes, Katsina has been given, but Katsina is not the only state that has been given.

“So far, about N24billion has been disbursed to about four states for ranching and associated activities. Yobe has been given. Ebonyi has been given and FCT has been given. More than eight other states are now being processed for this payment.”

Shehu said the programme is one of the ways President Muhammadu Buhari’s government Administration intends to end the farmer/herder clashes.

He said Buhari is fair and just and wants the clashes to end like every other Nigerian.

Meanwhile, the revelation that Ebonyi got the funds will come as a surprise to many in the South-East as the state and other Southern governors had said they had no land for ranching.

In a similar scenario, the Governor of Imo, Hope Uzondinma, has made a sharp contrast to the resolution of the Southern governors to ban open grazing in their states as the governor declared yesterday that no law banning open grazing in his state.

Uzodinma said this yesterday while addressing journalists in Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “I don’t have any law in Imo State for anti-grazing. But what we have done is that we are regulating grazing activities in Imo State under a partnership between our farmers and herders. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in my office and agreed to work together. And both parties are going about their businesses without interfering or causing any grievance or anger to each other.”