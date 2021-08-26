Ex-Vice President, Atiku Not Fit For 2023 Presidency – PDP Group

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

A group named the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023, has called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to back down from contesting the 2023 general election.

The group accused Atiku of abandoning the party after he lost the 2019 presidential election to the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

They accused the former vice president of fleeing to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) immediately the election was concluded and left the party with its affairs.

Although, Atiku has not yet declared his intention to re-contest in 2023, his son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar has confirmed that his father would contest again.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the group, Hon. Rufus Omeire on Wednesday, said in Abuja, that it was an act of betrayal for Atiku to have left the party and his supporter after the 2019 election adding that Atiku should give the younger generation the chance to contest the election.

He said, “It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

“Now the 2023 elections are at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at, is politics.

“We think that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward.”

But the Special Adviser on Media to the former vice president, Paul Ibe, was unreachable for comments.

 

