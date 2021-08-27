32 More Students Of Kaduna Baptist School Regain Freedom

Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the victims’ release on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

Bandits, on Friday, released 32 more students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the victims’ release on Friday, Daily Trust reports.

“Thirty-two of the students have been released this evening,” he said.

Hayab, who said the students have been reunited with their parents, did not go into details.

The development comes one day after pupils of Salihu Tanko Islmammiya school in Tegina, Niger State, regained freedom after 88 days in captivity.

A total of 31 students of the Baptist school are still being held by bandits.

The students were kidnapped on Monday, July 5, 2021, around 2 am on the school premises along the Kaduna-Kachia Expressway, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits freed one student on the basis of ill health.

The student, it was stated, was returned by two of the abductors.

The first batch of 28 of the students to secure their freedom spent 20 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Later on, four students also escaped from their captors.

On August 3, three more kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna reportedly escaped from captivity.

They were subsequently found by security operatives roaming the forest in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Demolish Two Religious Centres, Burn 14 Shops In Plateau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity US Charges Three Businessmen Over Attempt To Smuggle Ammunition To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 17 Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Student Union Leader In Kaduna, Injure Others
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Three Injured As Inspector-General Of Police Squad Opens Fire On Ondo Students’ Leaders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore Knocks Rogue Nigerian Police Over Illegal Detention Of Man, Okeke Who Exposed Abuse Of 21-year-old “Police Slave” Glory Okolie
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Council Bans Women From Meeting Lovers In Public Places At Night
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Moves To Repatriate 322,000 Refugees From Cameroon, Niger, Chad
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari’s ‘Animal Farm’ And Terrorism At The Nigerian Defence Academy By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hushpuppi: Police Panel Recommends Demotion For Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari To Prevent His Extradition To US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Family Of Ex-Minister, Audu Ogbeh Keeps Widow’s Children Away From Her, Sends Death Threats
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Politicians Order Release Of Crime Suspects Through Phone Calls – Former Department Of State Services’ Director
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Cost Of Splitting Nigeria More Than Cost Of Keeping It Together – Obasanjo Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Group Backs Western Sahara, Condemns Ghanaian Scholars' Support For Morocco's Claim Of Territory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Demolish Two Religious Centres, Burn 14 Shops In Plateau
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad