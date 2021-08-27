32 More Students Of Kaduna Baptist School Regain Freedom

Bandits, on Friday, released 32 more students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the victims’ release on Friday, Daily Trust reports.

“Thirty-two of the students have been released this evening,” he said.

Hayab, who said the students have been reunited with their parents, did not go into details.

The development comes one day after pupils of Salihu Tanko Islmammiya school in Tegina, Niger State, regained freedom after 88 days in captivity.

A total of 31 students of the Baptist school are still being held by bandits.

The students were kidnapped on Monday, July 5, 2021, around 2 am on the school premises along the Kaduna-Kachia Expressway, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits freed one student on the basis of ill health.

The student, it was stated, was returned by two of the abductors.

The first batch of 28 of the students to secure their freedom spent 20 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Later on, four students also escaped from their captors.

On August 3, three more kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna reportedly escaped from captivity.

They were subsequently found by security operatives roaming the forest in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.