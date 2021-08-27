BREAKING: Bandits Invade Zaria, Abduct Residents, May Strike Ahmadu Bello University, Aviation College

There are now fears that the bandits might be heading for the Ahmadu Bello University main campus, the College of Aviation and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology located in the same area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

Bandits on Friday morning stormed the Zango community in Samaru, Zaria town, Kaduna State and kidnapped an unspecified number of persons.

These were made known in a tweet by a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Zone, Shehu Sani.

Sani further urged the security agencies to guard the institutions of learning situated in the same area.

He wrote: “Early this morning, bandits stormed Zango area Samaru, Zaria and kidnapped scores of people. Ahmadu Bello University main campus, College of Aviation and Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology located in the same area must take immediate preventive security steps to secure lives.”

According to reports, the bandits were said to have invaded the community from different entry points around 1am on Friday, when the residents were sleeping.

“The bandits also attacked other houses within the area as they fired several shots which lasted for about 30 minutes,” a witness said.

“I first received a call from my brother, saying kidnappers have invaded Zango, then I started hearing sounds of heavy gunshots in front of our house. I quickly went to check the kids. I saw that they are still sleeping.

“I peeped through the window; because I was thinking they were already inside the compound. They hit our gate three times and drank water from the tap outside.

“I was inside the house, my whole body was shaking. I was told they came through different entry points.

“Anyone you called will tell you that they just passed in front of his house. So far, we were told seven persons were already abducted. Those are the numbers for now. But they invaded several houses, I am sure they have taken more people.”

Kaduna has witnessed a surge in bandit activities in recent times.

On July 5, bandits stormed Bethel Baptist College near Kaduna city, about 80km (50 miles) southwest of Zaria and kidnapped at least 140 schoolchildren.

At least eight people were also abducted from the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria the previous day.

Two nurses and a 12-month-old child were among those seized.

