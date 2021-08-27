BREAKING: Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police To Charge Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Court Or Release Her On Bail

The court ruled that Okolie must be charged to court by the police by August 31 or be released on bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian police to charge Glory Okolie, a 21-year-old young woman arrested and enslaved by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Imo State, to court.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that Okolie sued the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In the suit instituted at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, Okolie also seeks her immediate and unconditional release from the custody of the police.

Joining the second and fourth respondents – Baba and Malami in the suit are the Nigeria Police Force and Tunji Disu, IRT commander.

Okolie asked the court to mandate the respondents to pay her the sum of N100,000,000,000.00 (One hundred billion Naira) as general and punitive damages separately for infringing on her rights.

SaharaReporters learnt that the court had asked the police to charge Okolie to court by August 31 or release her on bail.

“The Court ordered the Nigerian police to charge her to court on or before August 31, or be granted bail in the sum of N2million and Level 12 officer as bond and surety,” one of the lawyers said.

Commenting, human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, said, “#FreeGloryOkolie: FCT High Court grants bail to Glory Okolie in Abuja. Good job; Samuel Ihensekhien and Harrison Gwamnishu.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

