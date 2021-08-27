BREAKING: Three Injured As Inspector-General Of Police Squad Opens Fire On Ondo Students’ Leaders

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team on Friday night opened fire on students’ leaders in Akure, Ondo state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the students were attacked by the operatives on illegal duty around Dome in Alagbaka area of the state capital.

“They came to extort some students at the Federal University of Technology yesterday and we confronted them. So this evening, while coming from a ceremony at the Dome, we saw their vehicles coming toward us, before we know what happened, they started shooting. Three of our students are currently injured,” a students’ leader told SaharaReporters.

WATCH: Operatives Of Inspector-General Of @PoliceNG Squad On Illegal Duty Open Fire On Studentsâ Leaders In Akure, Ondo State pic.twitter.com/RZGR2B2UcX — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 27, 2021

