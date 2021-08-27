Cost Of Splitting Nigeria More Than Cost Of Keeping It Together – Obasanjo Says

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said irrespective of what happens, Nigeria will continue to exist.

He stated this on Friday, during the Book Launch and 85th Birthday of Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang of the Methodist Church Nigeria which was held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

He said the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria ruling out the secessionist agitations by proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and those seeking a separate Yoruba Nation.

Obasanjo, who was the Convener of the programme in honour of Mbang, described the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria as a lover of Nigeria.

Obasanjo stated that the “many enemies” who don’t want to see the country’s continued co-existence would fail.

Amid the whole struggle to hold together the soul of Nigeria just 60 years after independence and many interruptions of military takeovers, Obasanjo said he would continue to work for the peace and progress of a united Nigeria.

Obasanjo said, “We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him (Mbang), to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and world over. And to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

“I know that these are things that are dear to his heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

“There are many people – high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria.”