Ex-US President, Obama Speaks On Terror Attacks At Kabul Airport

Two suicide bombers and gunmen had attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

Former United States’ president, Barack Obama, has condemned Thursday explosion outside the Kabul airport that killed and injured over 100 persons.

Barack Obama

The attacks led to the death of at least 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz.

The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, Obama condoled with family members of those who lost their lives.

The statement reads, “Like so many of you, Michelle and I were heartbroken to hear about the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that killed and wounded so many U.S. service members, as well as Afghan men, women, and children.

"As president, nothing was more painful than grieving with the loved ones of Americans who gave their lives serving our country. As President Biden said, these service members are heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others. Our hearts go out to the families who lost a loved one, and to everyone continuing the mission in Kabul. We’re also thinking of the families of the Afghans who died, many of whom stood by America and were willing to risk everything for a chance at a better life.

"May God bless the memory of those we lost, and protect those who remain in harm’s way.”

 

