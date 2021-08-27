Panic As Nigeria’s Petroleum Corporation Pipeline Leaks Fuel In Lagos Community

The leakage of a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has created tension and panic in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the leakage was noticed on Friday around 6am, which led to confusion and fear in the area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source explained that the residents of nearby buildings rushed out of their houses while some immediately offloaded their belongings.

According to Punch, one of the residents said, “We have immediately called Lagos State emergency line when the situation happened. We are scared and we hope that this does not lead to a fire outbreak.

“Some people are parking their belongings already. Vehicles around the area have been moved away,”

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the leakage was caused by pipeline vandalism.

He said that the flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandals in the early hours.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop Igando-Ikotun Road, Igando, it was observed that a very large volume of PMS was gushing out of the NNPC pipeline.

“Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of August 27.

“Presently, there is no loss of life and property, serious sensitization, public education and awareness are ongoing in the entire community.

“This is to avoid any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion or any other secondary incident.

“Responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, NSCDC, NNPC, LASTMA and LNSC. Three fire trucks are currently on the ground, while the NNPC maintenance team is working to stop the flow in order to commence repairs. Operations are still ongoing,” he added.