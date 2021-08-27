Police Invite Human Rights’ Activist, Gwamnishu In Case Of Murder

Gwamnishu, who resides at Nnebusi Road, Asaba, received the letter dated, August 25, 2021, on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

A human rights’ activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has revealed how men of the Nigerian police invited him for an interview over a murder case at Zone 5 Headquarters in Benin City, Edo State.

According to the letter signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Polycarp C. Dibia, Gwamnishu has to report to the said station on September 1, 2021, by 10am for questioning.

A copy of the letter titled, “Police Invitation Letter- Re: Case of Murder” was obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday.

The letter reads, “This office is investigating a case reported through a written petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone ‘5’ Headquarters, Benin City.

“You are requested to have an interview with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (ZCID), Zone ‘5’  Headquarters, Benin City through the O/C Anti-Vice Section, Zone ‘5’ Headquarters Benin City, on Wednesday 1 September 2021 at 1000hrs.

“Kindly accept the warm regards of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone ‘5’ Headquarters, Benin City, please.”

Gwamnishu is Director-General of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, a group which has handled many human rights’ cases including 21-year-old lady, Glory Okolie, who was arrested and taken to Abuja after being labelled as a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network.

SaharaReporters, New York

