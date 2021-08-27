Public Schools Removed Christian Knowledge From Curriculum – Christian Association Laments, Says Nigeria Under Siege

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 27, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has disclosed that Christians in the country are under the siege of “external forces” including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province terrorists.

CAN noted that attempts were being made to hijack its leadership and destabilise the association.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle.

At a briefing in Abuja during its 45th anniversary, CAN’s Assistant General Secretary and Chairman of CAN’s anniversary celebration committee, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, decried the inability of the security agencies to forestall the targeted abductions and killing of the Christian faithful in parts of the country, especially the North.

Sanyaolu said the Umbrella Christian body would continue to speak truth to power, because of the worrisome development.

“Since, the Association came on board on August 27, 1976, it has been consistent in standing against evil in the land.

“But today it is regrettable that there is a siege on the Church which all began with the killings and burning of churches in some states in the North at the emergence of Boko Haram terrorists. Their primary targets, according to their declaration, were Christians and Muslims who stand in their way.

“Our members are being persecuted because of their faith. Some were denied their rights like promotion and appointments. Churches were denied certificates of occupancy in many states in the North while many public schools have removed Christian Religious Knowledge from their curriculum.

“It is also reprehensible that the security architecture of the country has been compromised. Some external forces are making futile attempts to hijack the Association. But we cannot lose our focus.”

Sanyaolu said that in spite of the perceived persecution of Christians in the country, CAN had a reason to thank God.

“While we mark our 45th anniversary today, we have declared three days, 24 – 26 September to celebrate God’s goodness and faithfulness.

“However, tomorrow is for fasting and prayers nationwide against the menace of insecurity, economic hardships, erosion of moral values and we shall ask God for forgiveness and mercy,” he added.

 

