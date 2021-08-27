US Will Make You Pay – Biden Tells IS Fighters Who Bombed Kabul Airport, Killed Over 100 Travellers

United States President, Joe Biden, promised to hunt down and destroy the ISIS-K terrorists who killed 13 American service personnel and dozens of Afghans in a double suicide attack on Kabul airport.

He made the promise on Thursday, August 26, as he joined United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in vowing to continue the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan despite a "continued" risk of further bombings by the terrorist group.

US President Joe Biden

The ISIS-K, a terrorist group which is an enemy of the Taliban who are in control of the country, is an off-shoot of the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS).

Last night, August 26, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the double bombing, which is believed to have killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150 others.

About 11 U.S. Marines, a US Navy medic and another US service member screening evacuees at the airport gates were among the casualties.

The two locations targeted in the bombings were the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, where US troops were screening Afghans for evacuation, and the nearby Baron Hotel, where thousands including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation.

Biden paid tribute to the "selfless heroes" who died helping the Afghan people to safety.

The Pentagon warned there is still an imminent threat of attack at the airport and have now been told to draw up strike plans to hit ISIS-K assets and leadership, despite being in the process of withdrawing all its forces from Afghanistan.

"For those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive, we will not forget,: Biden said in an address at the White House.

He added: "We will hunt you down and make you pay."

The UK Prime Minister also condemned yesterday's terror attack, which is not believed to have claimed the lives of any British troops or officials.

He also vowed to continue the rescue effort at Kabul airport, where last night brave British troops were seen sweeping the perimeter following the double bombing.