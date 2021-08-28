PDP Governors’ Forum Denies Calling For Uche Secondus’ Resignation

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 28, 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has denied it called for the resignation of embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Hon CID Maduabum, Director General of the Forum disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Uche Secondus

Maduabum described the interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal after their emergency meeting on Thursday as mischievous.

He said, “The PDP Governors Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP, in spite of the Kebbi State High Court Order reinstating him.

“The PDP Governors Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous. At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Cout Order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.

“This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.”

Saharareporters, New York

