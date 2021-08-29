“It Used To Be The City Outskirts, Now It’s Got Into The City"–Shehu Sani Reacts To Killing Of Senator’s Son

Following the killing of Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, son of Senator Bala Na’Allah by bandits on Sunday, a former Senator, Shehu Sani has lamented how the city of Kaduna has now become unsafe.

Abdulkarim was killed in his residence in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Shehu Sani

Sani described the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Bala as unfortunate.

He also prayed that Allah should forgive his shortcomings and accept his soul.

“The news of the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Malali GRA Kaduna is tragic and unfortunate. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill Ruling All Progressives Congress Senator’s First Son

“It used to be the outskirts of our city that was unsafe and now it has gotten into the city. May Allah forgive his soul,” he wrote.

Abdukkarim was strangled to death on Sunday. He was a pilot.

Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums entered the house through the ceiling.

According to Mohammed, a neighbour’s security guard had noticed that the gate of the residence of the deceased was open and raised the alarm, which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.

Kaduna State has become a hotbed of kidnapping and banditry in recent times.