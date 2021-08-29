Five Local Vigilantes Kill Man During Attempt To Kidnap Son In Adamawa Community

SaharaReporters learnt that they invaded the residence of the deceased in the night and attempted to forcibly take his son away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2021

Five vigilantes have allegedly killed a man while attempting to kidnap his son in Adamawa state.

Two of the vigilantes have been identified as Abdulrahaman Alhaji Yakubu, 30 and Suleiman Lawan 35. 

The three others are currently at large.

Lawan and Yakubu along with those at large, reportedly stormed Gombodeked village along Dumne Road in the Song Local Government Area and carried out the attack.

While dragging the boy away, his elder brother and father attempted to stop them, but the assailants opened fire on them, killing the father on the spot.

However, on hearing gunshots, the villagers mobilised, caught two out of the five kidnappers, and also rescued the victim.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, has confirmed that the suspects are in custody.

SaharaReporters, New York

