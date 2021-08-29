If Nigerian Politicians Are Not Careful, We’ll All Be Chased Out Of Abuja One Day By The Poor—Buhari's Minister, Amaechi

The two-term governor of Rivers said the high wave of insecurity as a result of hardship may affect the nation’s capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2021

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, has accused the political elites of burning the resources of Nigeria, saying such may have dire consequences.

According to Daily Trust, the minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to put the country on track.

He said, “What the president is saying is: let us create infrastructure. The president would ask how we feel when we get to Cape Town. You will be ashamed being a Nigerian because the political elites have burnt our resources and are not able to put infrastructures on the ground.

“The only thing you will hear of Nigeria is that you should come to Abuja; that it is a fine city. But Abuja does not feed anybody. If we are not careful, we will be chased out of Abuja.

“In the past, when I was the speaker and later, governor, I said we would wake up one day and the young boys we deprived would chase us out of town. How many big men are still living in their states? They have all run away. “Everybody is here in Abuja, which is protected because the president is here. One day, the boys will be courageous and we will be on the run.

“If we don’t follow what the president is saying by not only diversifying the economy but also putting the necessary infrastructures in place, there will be no need to stay together as Nigerians.

“People are saying that secession is the problem, but it is not. There are two reasons for secession —economic deprivation and injustice. Did the injustice start from this government? I was there, so we need to address it.

“The North has people who are deprived, just as the South is also deprived, as well as the westerners and easterners. I pray to the Nigerian elite that are leading this crisis of insurrection to be careful because the day the poor people of these regions come together as a people, all of us will run. They can try as much as possible to divide the country, but the day the poor men come together, we will run.”

SaharaReporters, New York

