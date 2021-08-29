Nigerian Soldier Kills Parents' 22-year-old Only Son For Slapping His Daughter In Church

A Nigerian soldier identified as Adeoye Oluwole has been accused of beating a 22-year-old man, Hope Tava Anthony to death for slapping his daughter during a quarrel that occurred in a church in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the deceased and the soldier’s daughter, identified as Adeoye Precious, had a misunderstanding after he confronted her for insulting their reverend father, on Friday, August 25, 2021.

Precious was said to have also insulted Anthony and his late father, which led him to slap her.

The matter was later resolved and both of them were punished in church but Precious went home to report to her father, who picked Anthony up and took him to Ilese Sappers Barracks, where he was beaten mercilessly.

“It was the people around that begged for him before the soldier allowed him to go after a severe beating. On getting home, he refused to tell his widowed mum what happened, maybe he didn’t want to hurt her.

“He had complained of having a headache and body pain and said he needed some rest. He went to bed on Friday night and never woke up. He was taken to the hospital yesterday, where doctors confirmed that he died from internal bleeding.

“He was the only son of his mum. She’s devastated and doesn’t know what to do,” a member of the church said.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a member of Anthony’s family demands justice, describing the deceased as a lovely person.

“He was a young man filled with life, I still can’t believe he died just like that,” he said.