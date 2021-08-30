"Buhari Is Chief Commandant Of Terrorists, He Sits And Eats With Them"— Nigerian Cleric Says

Giwa, in a statement on Monday, alleged that the President is against the progress of Nigeria and that he sits and eats with terrorists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the chief commandant of terrorists

Giwa, in a statement on Monday, alleged that the President is against the progress of Nigeria and that he sits and eats with terrorists. 

President Buhari

Giwa said, “The enemies of Nigeria are shying away from what can permanently solve the challenges facing the country. Why do they think they can have us under control? No, impossible!

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chief Commandant Of Terrorists. He does not want the progress of the nation. All he cares for is his Fulani kinsmen who have continued to rape our women, kidnap and kill the innocent citizens. Who are the bandits? Are they Yoruba, Igbo or Itsekiri? Of course, there are not Igbo or Yoruba, but Fulani.

“I am sure that if a Yoruba man was hiding in the bush somewhere in Ogun State, controlling a good number of terrorists while killing and kidnapping the innocent citizens, President Buhari must have dealt with him and his group. This clearly means that 'something is fishy' .

“The Spirit of God in me has led me to reveal a number of things to Nigerians, but they failed to act promptly. I said that President Buhari had created jobs for his kinsmen through terrorism. I also revealed that there are terrorists sitting and eating with President Buhari. Today, everything is now glaring that the current government is encouraging and empowering terrorists.

“Nigerians need to wake up and truly call on God to save them like He did during the late General Sani Abacha. Nobody is greater than the Almighty God, our creator. You might think you have today, but you don’t have tomorrow because no one knows tomorrow."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Sponsors Bill To Take Over, Stall Criminal And Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Eager To Help Nigeria Identify Sponsors Of Terrorism – American Ambassador
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Will Never Repeat The Kind Of Error That Put Buhari In Power In 2015—Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Airlift 8 Igboho's Aides Released From Nigeria's Secret Police Detention Out Of Abuja—Yoruba Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Why We'll Keep Inviting Journalists, Media Houses That Violate Broadcasting Code—Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Sponsors Bill To Take Over, Stall Criminal And Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Eager To Help Nigeria Identify Sponsors Of Terrorism – American Ambassador
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs One In Every 6 Persons In Kano State Is A Drug Addict — Nigerian Anti-Drug Abuse Agency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Man Bags Six-month Jail Term For Stealing Yam Tubers In Kwara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Finance We Are Borrowing Sensibly, Responsibly—Finance Minister Makes Lame Attempt To Reassure Nigerians Amid Huge Debts Incurred By Buhari Regime
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News How Killers Gained Access Into My Son's Home And Murdered Him—Nigerian Senator, Bala Na'Allah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Remands Woman In Prison For Biting Neighbour’s Scrotum In Osun
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Will Never Repeat The Kind Of Error That Put Buhari In Power In 2015—Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Airlift 8 Igboho's Aides Released From Nigeria's Secret Police Detention Out Of Abuja—Yoruba Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad