FLASHBACK: Don’t Blame Buhari Government For Insecurity Across Nigeria—Senator Na’Allah Pleaded With Nigerians Before Son's Murder

Na’Allah said he had a frank discussion with the President and assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to boost security.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

About three months before his son was killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits, Bala Na’Allah, Senator representing Kebbi South, said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government was not directly responsible for the insecurity in the country and should not be blamed.

SaharaReporters had reported that Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, the eldest son of the Senator was killed by gunmen in his Malali (GRA) residence in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in May 2021, Na’Allah said he had a frank discussion with the President and assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to boost security.

When asked the reason for the increasing cases of banditry across the country despite government’s efforts and investment in the fight against insecurity, the lawmaker said a society evolves with its own problems, depending on its structure.

“Let me give you an example. Boko Haram is predominantly in the Northeast, it’s a fact. Banditry is in the Northwest; you can’t say it’s not correct. These are issues that the previous injustices that we have done to ourselves, collectively and individually, are manifesting.

“It is only unfortunate that they are manifesting now when this government is in place and that is the reason why the government, having not been directly responsible for this situation, should be assisted with whatever assistance from any responsible citizen of this country to ensure that we put this behind us.

“…This country will remain one because the factors that bring the country together are stronger than the ones that seek to divide it and I think that every responsible Nigerian should understand this and give his or her own contribution to ensure that we have a very formidable and resilient country,” he had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Releases 8 Detained Igboho's Aides, Illegally Keeps 4 In Custody
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Stop Kidnapping Your Critics—Amnesty International Warns Buhari Government Over Disappearance Of Innocent Citizens
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Politics Thoroughly Probe Governor Ortom For His Foul Language On President—Buhari’s Minister Tells Anti-graft Agencies, EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Again, South-East Residents Stay Indoors, Shops, Markets Deserted Despite IPOB’s Suspension Of Sit-at-home Every Monday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Why I Allowed Lagos Police Arrest Me At Yoruba Nation Rally When I Could Have Disappeared—Ogboni Fraternity Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Double Jeopardy: Dismissed N-Power Beneficiaries Who Joined Another Nigerian Government Scheme Lament Three Months’ Unpaid Stipends
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Stop Kidnapping Your Critics—Amnesty International Warns Buhari Government Over Disappearance Of Innocent Citizens
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Releases 8 Detained Igboho's Aides, Illegally Keeps 4 In Custody
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Land Speculators, Armed Thugs Accompanied By Policemen Forcibly Eject Lagos Community Residents From Homes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Thoroughly Probe Governor Ortom For His Foul Language On President—Buhari’s Minister Tells Anti-graft Agencies, EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Speaks On Viral Video Showing Alleged IPOB Attack On Its Personnel In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Again, South-East Residents Stay Indoors, Shops, Markets Deserted Despite IPOB’s Suspension Of Sit-at-home Every Monday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International US Drone Strike Targeting Terrorists Killed 2-Year-Old, 9 Other Related Civilians In Kabul, Family Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Encounters With Sir Victor Uwaifo By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad