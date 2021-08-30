FLASHBACK: Don’t Blame Buhari Government For Insecurity Across Nigeria—Senator Na’Allah Pleaded With Nigerians Before Son's Murder

About three months before his son was killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits, Bala Na’Allah, Senator representing Kebbi South, said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government was not directly responsible for the insecurity in the country and should not be blamed.

SaharaReporters had reported that Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, the eldest son of the Senator was killed by gunmen in his Malali (GRA) residence in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in May 2021, Na’Allah said he had a frank discussion with the President and assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to boost security.

When asked the reason for the increasing cases of banditry across the country despite government’s efforts and investment in the fight against insecurity, the lawmaker said a society evolves with its own problems, depending on its structure.

“Let me give you an example. Boko Haram is predominantly in the Northeast, it’s a fact. Banditry is in the Northwest; you can’t say it’s not correct. These are issues that the previous injustices that we have done to ourselves, collectively and individually, are manifesting.

“It is only unfortunate that they are manifesting now when this government is in place and that is the reason why the government, having not been directly responsible for this situation, should be assisted with whatever assistance from any responsible citizen of this country to ensure that we put this behind us.

“…This country will remain one because the factors that bring the country together are stronger than the ones that seek to divide it and I think that every responsible Nigerian should understand this and give his or her own contribution to ensure that we have a very formidable and resilient country,” he had said.