How Killers Gained Access Into My Son's Home And Murdered Him—Nigerian Senator, Bala Na'Allah

Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District has disclosed that the killers of his son, Abdulkareem were not armed.

He noted that they simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangled him.

This was made known in a statement released on Monday and signed by Senator Bala Na'Allah.

In the statement, he described his late son as one of the finest ambassadors of his family, saying he did the family proud in his lifetime.

The statement reads: "Let me on behalf of Na'Allah's family specifically confirm the death of Abdulkareem Na'Allah Snr who was attacked and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons.

"From the reports received so far, his attackers were not armed with guns. They simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangulated him to death.

"As a family, we will continue to love him even in death because he was such a wonderful person in his life.

"His life is not better than any other Nigerian. As a family, we leave everything in the hands of Almighty Allah to whom we have since surrendered in pursuit of the strength to bear the loss of Abdulkareem in our family, and by the numerous calls, messages, and visits we have received so far, we have every course to thank Almighty Allah for his love and mercy to the family."

The Senator who appreciated the Nigeria Police and the Government of Kaduna State for their intervention expressed the hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

"We assure the public that though we feel greatly diminished in the manner he was killed, we shall remain steadfast in our unshakable belief in the will of Allah.

"We shall persevere and overcome this tragic loss of one of the finest Ambassadors of our family who has done us proud in his life.

"We express the hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to the problem facing our great Nation.

"May Allah grant him Aljannah fiddous.

"We thank the Nigeria Police and the Government of Kaduna State for their intervention so far," he added.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, Mohammed Jalige on Monday in a statement confirmed the killing of Capt. Abdulkareem Ibn Na’Allah.

He noted that the assassins forcefully gained access into Abdulkareem’s residence at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali in Kaduna metropolis at night and strangled him.

Mohammed, who explained that the assailants made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination, affirmed that the police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to unravelling the identities of the culprits and bringing them to justice.

“Detectives are currently leaving no stone unturned in compliance with the directive,” the statement said.

“The Command is soliciting information from the general public that will assist in getting to the root of this incident as well as proactively preventing future reoccurrence of similar tragic incidents.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that a former Senator, Shehu Sani lamented how the city of Kaduna has now become unsafe while reacting to the killing of Abdulkareem on Sunday.

Sani described the killing of Captain Abdulkareem as unfortunate.

“The news of the killing of Captain Abdulkarim Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Malali GRA Kaduna is tragic and unfortunate.

“It used to be the outskirts of our city that was unsafe and now it has gotten into the city. May Allah forgive his soul,” he wrote on Twitter.