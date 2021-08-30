One In Every 6 Persons In Kano State Is A Drug Addict — Nigerian Anti-Drug Abuse Agency

Marwa made the disclosure on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa says Kano state has about two million drug addicts, representing 16 per cent prevalence.

File photo used to illustrate story.

“In Kano State, drug abuse prevalence is 16 per cent; that is, in every six persons, one is a drug addict and they are between the ages of 15 years and 64 years.

“Kano State has close to two million drug users abusing tramadol, codeine and other cough syrups, rather than cannabis.

“I will like to mention here that since I assumed leadership of NDLEA in January, we have seized over two million kilogrammes of assorted drugs, estimated at billions of naira.

“Eight thousand people were arrested and 1,600 are now serving jail terms in correctional service facilities, and we are still working.

“Drug abuse has gone to the level of destroying our families unless is tackled with all seriousness it deserves,’’ he said.

According to him, the use of drugs fuels criminal activities ranging from banditry, to kidnapping and armed robbery, among others.
 
He said NDLEA was comfortable that Kano State government was a worthy partner in tackling drug abuse.

Marwa urged the state government to make legislation that would prevent politicians from giving drugs to youths.

He also urged the government to make legislation on compulsory drug abuse test for intending couples, also as part of measures to fight against drug abuse.

Ganduje said, “Being commercial centre, some use that opportunity to traffic drugs and you know we have the international airport, railway and roads that link to many states.

“So, Kano find itself in a vulnerable situation."

He added that the state has a policy of testing commissioners and permanent secretaries for drug use before appointment so as to reduce the rate of drug abuse in the state.

Ganduje said his government would relocate legitimate drug dealers to a market as part of efforts to check drug abuse and trafficking.

SaharaReporters, New York

