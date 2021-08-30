Top Nigerian University Reacts To Viral Video Suggesting Bandit Attack On School Campus

The management of the University of Abuja has denied the report making the rounds and a viral video suggesting the school came under heavy attack by bandits.

The school said no such incident occurred anywhere on its campus, adding that the attempt to relate the incident in the video to the university was mischievous and irresponsible.

The school disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by the Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob in Abuja.

The statement said there was nothing in the video clip that indicates that the incident happened in the university, adding that the campus was calm and safe as it has been throughout this session.

The statement read, "Our attention has been drawn to the viral video of a purported incident at the University of Abuja Main Campus over the weekend.

"In that video of less than 30 seconds is a distressing image of people said to have come under the attack of suspected bandits on campus.

"Let it be stated categorically that no such incident occurred anywhere on the University campus. In any case, a careful view easily reveals that nothing in the video clip itself references the University of Abuja.

"Therefore, this attempt to relate the incident in the video to the University is, to say the least, fraudulent, mischievous, and absolutely irresponsible.

"Given that our students are preparing hard for their First Semester examination, we see this falsehood as orchestrated to distract them from this important activity.

"The campus is as calm and safe as it has been throughout this session. With the safety measures put in place by the Management of the University, no such incident would have escaped its attention.

"To this end, parents, students, and all concerned persons are urged to disregard the said clip which is nothing but the handiwork of mischievous elements who feast on falsehood and blackmail simply to instil fear in the minds of law-abiding people."

In April, 20 students and two staff members of Greenfield University, Kaduna state, were abducted when bandits attacked the institution.

One of the students was released, while five of them were killed by the assailants. They threatened to kill the others if their demand for a ransom was not met.

In May, the remaining 14 students were released by their abductors after a ransom of N180 million was allegedly paid to the bandits.