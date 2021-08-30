Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community

Unknown gunmen have killed the head of a Fulani village, Alhaji Alhaji Sheidu Madawaki, at Obuh Ruga cattle settlement, Oro Ago kingdom in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

According to information from the security agents, Madawaki was attacked in his residence around 9:30 pm on Sunday by unknown gunmen.

Investigation also disclosed that the deceased paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on August 23, 2021 to establish a partnership with the agency on how to improve and sustain the existing peaceful coexistence in the kingdom, Daily Post reports.

During his visit to the agency, the Fulani leader stressed the need for the protection of informants and was given an assurance by the civil defence corps.

The newspaper reported that residents of the kingdom are of the view that the assassination of the Madawaki was likely due to his closeness with and his readiness to support security agencies to wipe out criminals in the area.

When contacted, the spokesman for the state police command, Mr Okasanmi Ajayi, in a text message, confirmed the development.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, had directed that discreet investigation into the incident be commenced immediately.