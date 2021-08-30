Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community

According to information from the security agents, Madawaki was attacked in his residence around 9:30 pm on Sunday by unknown gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2021

Unknown gunmen have killed the head of a Fulani village, Alhaji Alhaji Sheidu Madawaki, at Obuh Ruga cattle settlement, Oro Ago kingdom in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

According to information from the security agents, Madawaki was attacked in his residence around 9:30 pm on Sunday by unknown gunmen.

Investigation also disclosed that the deceased paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on August 23, 2021 to establish a partnership with the agency on how to improve and sustain the existing peaceful coexistence in the kingdom, Daily Post reports. 

During his visit to the agency, the Fulani leader stressed the need for the protection of informants and was given an assurance by the civil defence corps.

The newspaper reported that residents of the kingdom are of the view that the assassination of the Madawaki was likely due to his closeness with and his readiness to support security agencies to wipe out criminals in the area.

When contacted, the spokesman for the state police command, Mr Okasanmi Ajayi, in a text message, confirmed the development.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, had directed that discreet investigation into the incident be commenced immediately.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity #ZarbarmariMassacre Trends As Nigerians Knock Buhari Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Zaria, Abduct Residents, May Strike Ahmadu Bello University, Aviation College
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Kill Pregnant Woman After Failed Rescue Attempt In Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Sponsors Bill To Take Over, Stall Criminal And Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fulani People Coming To Kill Us, Finish Usman Dan Fodio Jihad And Buhari Presidency Is Involved In The Agenda—Governor Ortom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Eager To Help Nigeria Identify Sponsors Of Terrorism – American Ambassador
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs One In Every 6 Persons In Kano State Is A Drug Addict — Nigerian Anti-Drug Abuse Agency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics "Buhari Is Chief Commandant Of Terrorists, He Sits And Eats With Them"— Nigerian Cleric Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Man Bags Six-month Jail Term For Stealing Yam Tubers In Kwara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Finance We Are Borrowing Sensibly, Responsibly—Finance Minister Makes Lame Attempt To Reassure Nigerians Amid Huge Debts Incurred By Buhari Regime
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News How Killers Gained Access Into My Son's Home And Murdered Him—Nigerian Senator, Bala Na'Allah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Court Remands Woman In Prison For Biting Neighbour’s Scrotum In Osun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Will Never Repeat The Kind Of Error That Put Buhari In Power In 2015—Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Airlift 8 Igboho's Aides Released From Nigeria's Secret Police Detention Out Of Abuja—Yoruba Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad