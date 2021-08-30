We'll Airlift 8 Igboho's Aides Released From Nigeria's Secret Police Detention Out Of Abuja—Yoruba Group

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has accused Department of State Services (DSS) of planning to cover up their “crime against humanity” by detaining innocent Nigerians.

The body expressed its displeasure with the detention of four associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in Abuja.

Earlier on Monday, eight out of 12 associates of Igboho who had been illegally detained by the DSS for 60 days were released, remaining four.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Releases 8 Detained Igboho's Aides, Illegally Keeps 4 In Custody

Ilana Omo Oodua also said it was already planning to move the eight agitators away from Abuja following their release from detention.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, and titled, ’60 Days After Illegal Detention, Incarceration, DSS Releases eight Igboho’s Associates’.

“The Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide is very unpleased to inform the Yoruba People and all lovers of Freedom that eight out of the twelve Associates of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho arrested by the men of the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1st 2021 at Ibadan, Oyo State, have been released.

“The remaining four are still being held in the custody for only God’s known offence(s) but we shall keep fighting for their release within the ambit of the law.

“The eight released are: Abdullateef Ademola, Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Opeyemi Tajudeen.

“The four still held are: Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday.

“We are currently making arrangements towards airlifting those released from Abuja to Lagos.”