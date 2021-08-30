Why We'll Keep Inviting Journalists, Media Houses That Violate Broadcasting Code—Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Ilelah, has charged media organisations to always adhere strictly to the regulations of the commission.

Ilelah said that the commission would continue to summon anyone who goes against the NBC code.

NBC DG, Balarabe Ilelah

The NBC boss who spoke on Monday told newsmen at the commission's office in Abuja that the media would continue to be sanitised and regulated.

He said, “As leaders of your various reputable and responsible organisation, I want you to tell your members that nobody is above the law.

“All of us must live within the coverage of the law and we must be held accountable. Journalism is a profession that has ethics, we are supposed to operate within the ethics of the profession.

“You came to the commission based on some reports from the social media. As a journalist, I know that news coming from social media are not verified and normally when you get information from anywhere, you need to verify the source of the news.

“But when the news had no source and then you went again and keep on spreading the news, that is not journalism.

“We are going to keep on fighting people that are spreading fake news, the commission will not be scared and will keep on summoning anyone who goes contrary to NBC code.

“NBC is not here to suppress press freedom, but to guide the press. Our duty is to make sure that everybody is given a fair playing ground so that you can say whatever you want to say that is according to the law.”

Recall that anchors of Channels Television were summoned by the commission last week following an interview granted by the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

During the early morning programme, the governor had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to 'Fulanise' the country.

Meanwhile the NBC had claimed that the media organisation violated six of its rules.

It also accused the anchors of the programme of not thoroughly investigating the governor.