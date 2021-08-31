Court Freezes Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai’s Bank Accounts, Seizes Lagos House Over N158Million Scam

Justice Ringim, in a bench ruling, granted the EFCC’s order as prayed in the motion paper.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of the funds and properties traced to Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is facing wire fraud charges in the United States of America.
 
The court order, which was granted on Tuesday, covers Rufai’s property located at 11, Omodayo Awotuga Street, Bera Estate, Chevy View, Lekki, Lagos, and funds in his accounts domiciled in Sterling and Zenith banks.

Rufai, who served as the Deputy Director-General of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation in the last governorship election in the state, was arrested in May 2021 at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, on a criminal complaint of wire fraud for his scheme to steal over $350,000 (about N158 million) in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department, the acting US Attorney, Tessa M. Gorman, announced.
 
He made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York.
 
Justice Tijjani Ringim made the order sequel to an ex parte motion filed and argued by a counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ebuka Okongwu. See Also Corruption EXPOSED: How Governor Abiodun’s Aide, Abidemi Rufai, Changed Name To ‘Sandy Tang’ In Alleged $350,000 US Employment Scam 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago
 
The EFCC joined Rufai, his firm, Omo Mayodele Global Investment, and Sterling Bank PLC as the first, second and third respondents in the suit.
 
Okongwu told the judge that it was essential for the court to grant the prayer of interim forfeiture to preserve the remaining and prevent further dissipation of the defendant’s funds in his Sterling Bank account.
 
He then furnished the judge with an affidavit sworn to by an EFCC investigator, Usman Abdulhamid, detailing the agency’s investigation of Rufai in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
 
Justice Ringim, in a bench ruling, granted the EFCC’s order as prayed in the motion paper.
 
“I am satisfied by the averment in the affidavit deposed to by Usman Abdulhamid and the legal submission of the counsel that this application should succeed and the same is accordingly granted as prayed,” the judge held. See Also Corruption How Governor Abiodun’s Suspended Aide, Bidemi Rufai, Has Been Committing Fraud For Years—FBI 0 Comments 4 Weeks Ago
 
The judge also ordered the EFCC to publish the order within 14 days from Tuesday for any interested party to show cause why the funds and property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
 
Justice Ringim adjourned further proceedings till December 1, 2021.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bail-jumping Ex-Pension Reform Team Boss, Maina To Remain In Prison As Court Refuses Fresh Bail Application
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Students In Buhari Minister's Former School In Bayelsa Lament Over Sitting On Bare Floor To Take Examination
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Blind 71-year-old Lawyer Accuses FHA Of Fraud In Property Allocation, Cries For Help
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Legal Quit Notice: Akeredolu’s Directive On Forests Constitutional, Presidency Wrong – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Turns Back Bailiff, Sowore's Lawyer After Perfection Of Bail, Says We Close At 3:30pm
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity How Gunmen Invaded Bayelsa Hospital, Carted Away Doctors' And Patients' Belongings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News ‘We Were Practically Stripped Naked, It’s No Longer Safe To Visit Nnamdi Kanu’– Lawyer Laments Inhumane Treatment By Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bail-jumping Ex-Pension Reform Team Boss, Maina To Remain In Prison As Court Refuses Fresh Bail Application
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi Declared Wanted Over Channel’s TV Anti-Buhari Interview Had ‘Friendly Chat’ At Defence Intelligence Agency— Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics TRENDING: Council Chairman Empowers Farmers Each With One Yam, Hoe And Cutlass In Cross River
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Security Operatives Lie To Journalists, Prevent Them From Covering Induction Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News How Department Of State Services Killed Two Unarmed Persons In Hiding, Including Blind Man During Raid On Igboho’s House—Lawyer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News How Killers Gained Access Into My Son's Home And Murdered Him—Nigerian Senator, Bala Na'Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Freezes Kogi State Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Involving N20Billion Bailout Loan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Tertiary Schools Admission Board Cancels General Cut-off Marks, Leaves Schools To Decide Benchmarks For Candidates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigerian Government May Sanction Citizens Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination – Official
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest IPOB Members During Meeting In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad