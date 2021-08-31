How Gunmen Invaded Bayelsa Hospital, Carted Away Doctors' And Patients' Belongings

The bandits scaled the perimeter fence of the state-owned health facility from the back to gain entry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2021

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday, raided a government hospital, Diete Koki Memorial Hospital, in Bayelsa state carting away cash and valuables belonging to doctors on duty and patients.

A medical doctor, Awudumapu Okeleghel said the gunmen were two in number and they took him unawares as he was returning from his call room, Punch reports.

“My belongings and those of patients from the labour ward and their family members were all taken by the criminals,” he said.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Fetepigi, described the act as barbaric and unfortunate.

He said the management would collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that measures were put in place to forestall future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the security guard at the hospital, James Benini, stated that it was the second time they have had burglars on the premises as a generator battery had been stolen before.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the incident had not yet been reported to the police.

