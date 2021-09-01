Olubadan, Other Monarchs Leave In Anger As Security Operatives Block Entry To Adamasingba Stadium

SaharaReporters learned that the monarch left the venue of the commissioning in anger.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, and other monarchs in Oyo State were barred from entering the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba during the official commissioning of the newly remodeled stadium on Wednesday evening.


Olubadan and other monarchs were invited to grace the commissioning but they were denied entry by overzealous security operatives.


Our correspondent learned that the monarchs, after waiting for over thirty minutes at the entrance, were told by the security operatives that they could only allow them to enter if they go in with just one of their aides.


Speaking with journalists after leaving the stadium, the Assistant Director of Media and Communications to Olubadan, Yanju Adegboyega, said it is very annoying for security operatives to stop the monarchs.


Adegboyega said, "We were prevented from entry at the stadium. The DSS and bouncers did not allow us to enter. Olubadan had no option than to leave, the Aseyin also followed us."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

