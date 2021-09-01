Oyo Governor Directs LG Chairmen To Get Approval For N2million Spending

Chairmen shall have approved spending limit of N500,000 on recurrent expenditure at a time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed local government chairmen in the state to get approval for N2million expenditure and above from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, before embarking on such project.

He also said any of the chairmen who intended to execute a project worth N10million should get formal approval from him before starting the project.

Seyi Makinde

SaharaReporters gathered that this was contained in administrative procedure for all local government councils and local council development areas of the state.

"Chairmen shall have approved spending limit of N500,000 on recurrent expenditure at a time. All contracts exceeding N2million shall be considered by the Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters.

"Expenditure exceeding N10millon are to be referred to the Executive Governor through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs. Chairmen are authorised to draw a maximum of N1million as security votes," a notice said.

The procedure was said to be the one delaying the state elected Local Government Chairmen from executing some of their major projects in their council areas.

The procedure said security vote can only be spent generally towards enhancing security of the local government.

The local government chairmen were also mandated to render quarterly returns of the actual income and expenditure of the local government to the state government through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chief Bayo Lawal.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sack Of Ministers Is Continuous Process – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don’t Gag Government’s Critics – Christian Association Speaks On Retired Navy Commodore Invited By Department Of State Services
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Others Storm US Ahead Of UN Assembly, Plot To Silence Nigeria’s Agitation Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics What My Son Told Me Eight Hours Before His Death – Senator Na’Allah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International EXPOSED: How Joe Biden Pressurised Afghan President, Ghani To Create False Perception Taliban Was Losing War In Afghanistan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Withholds Nigerian Customs’ Budget Over $420million Unused Scanners
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Group Accuses Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Of Failure To Investigate Corruption Petitions After Two Years
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News Olubadan, Other Monarchs Leave In Anger As Security Operatives Block Entry To Adamasingba Stadium
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Has No Right To Exist In Nigeria – Presidency
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Politics Sack Of Ministers Is Continuous Process – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Arrest Landlady For Killing Tenant In Ondo
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Shoot Divisional Police Officer In Edo, Leave Him For Dead
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abductions: Zamfara Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew, Shuts Down Schools
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Aggrieved Niger Delta Indigenes Drag Buhari, Attorney-General To Court Over Alleged Mass Sack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Taliban Celebrates US Withdrawal With Coffins Draped With US Flags
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Travellers Accuse Ghana Police Of Arresting Them Despite COVID-19 Results Showing Negative
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shakeup In Cabinet As Buhari Sacks Ministers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Gag Government’s Critics – Christian Association Speaks On Retired Navy Commodore Invited By Department Of State Services
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad