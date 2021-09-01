Oyo Governor Directs LG Chairmen To Get Approval For N2million Spending

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed local government chairmen in the state to get approval for N2million expenditure and above from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, before embarking on such project.

He also said any of the chairmen who intended to execute a project worth N10million should get formal approval from him before starting the project.

Seyi Makinde

SaharaReporters gathered that this was contained in administrative procedure for all local government councils and local council development areas of the state.

"Chairmen shall have approved spending limit of N500,000 on recurrent expenditure at a time. All contracts exceeding N2million shall be considered by the Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters.

"Expenditure exceeding N10millon are to be referred to the Executive Governor through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs. Chairmen are authorised to draw a maximum of N1million as security votes," a notice said.

The procedure was said to be the one delaying the state elected Local Government Chairmen from executing some of their major projects in their council areas.

The procedure said security vote can only be spent generally towards enhancing security of the local government.

The local government chairmen were also mandated to render quarterly returns of the actual income and expenditure of the local government to the state government through the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chief Bayo Lawal.