Taliban Celebrates US Withdrawal With Coffins Draped With US Flags

The military troops from the United States left Afghanistan on Tuesday after completing the airlifting process.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 01, 2021

Supporters of Taliban have taken to the streets in Afghanistan to celebrate the final departure of the troops of the United States.

They held a mock funeral while hoisting coffins draped with flags from the U.S and other NATO countries.

Several photos of the event which took place in Khoist, Afghanistan, were seen all over the internet.

The event came just a day after the last U.S troops left the country after spending nearly twenty years in the country.

Meanwhile, Taliban leaders took over the control of Kabul airport on Tuesday, and marked the departure of the last U.S. aircraft.

They also had a symbolic walk across the airport's sole runway.

"The world should have learned its lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in a livestream video.

He spoke to reporters at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and said Americans "could not achieve their goal through military operations.”

 

Saharareporters, New York

