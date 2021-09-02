Ex-Ogun Governor Visits Bola Tinubu In London As APC Party Leader Recuperates After Surgeries

The former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun recently paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in London.

Amosun was beaming after he met Tinubu who had recently undergone surgeries in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tinubu has been having several high-powered meetings over the last few weeks in London with speculations in some quarters that it could be closely related to his rumoured presidential ambition.

The popular Lagos politician has met with President Muhammadu Buhari; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, among others.

SaharaReporters had gathered that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery some months ago. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Undergoes Second Surgery In US Hospital, Returns To UK On Crutches

He also had another knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, the United States.

The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a long time, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Buhari.

An authoritative source said at the time: “Tinubu is hospitalised in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons.

“He had a surgery last week."

In January 2021, Tinubu was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France. Tinubu had earlier complained of exhaustion and had travelled out to rest before the news of his collapse gone viral.

He was flown to Paris for medical attention in the first week of January.

SaharaReporters had on June 15 reported that Tinubu was also in Paris, battling with some old age illnesses.

“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism presidency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.