IPOB Members Sending Me Death Threats – BBC Reporter Cries Out

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

A British Broadcasting Corporation Igbo reporter, Obiejesi Chukwunaeme Kingsley, has alleged that some memebers of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are after his life because he was reporting what they did not like.

Kingsley disclosed this on his Facebook page on Thursday adding that he was familiar with such death threats being a journalist.

Though he did not mention the pro-Biafra separatist group by its name, he indicated by what the members use which is ‘Umu Chineke.’

Kingsley wrote, “As a journalist working with BBC Igbo Service, I am not new to death threats. Myself and my colleagues get death threats on a daily basis. Sometimes it hurts, but most times I laugh it off.

“The interesting thing is that the people that threaten to kill me and my colleagues, are the same people that refer to themselves as "Ụmụ Chineke" or "ụmụ Chukwu okike Abiama". Is it not funny?

“I am not allowed to join issues with these death mongers, but whenever I see the threats, I reply in my heart: "My name is Chukwunaeme. Ejirọ ọnwụ eyi m egwu."

