Lagos Handled Over 10,000 Domestic, Sexual Violence Cases In Two Years—Commissioner

The Lagos State government has revealed the extent at which domestic and sexual related offences are being carried out across the state.

The State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) said it recorded 10,007 cases of domestic and sexual related cases in just two years.

This was pronounced by the Chairman of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team and the Lagos State Commissioner For Justice and Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) on Wednesday, during a press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, in Ikeja.

The event was to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

According to Onigbanjo, the offences recorded were often perpetrated against adults and children.

Since May 2019, the agency has been recording an average of 150 new cases monthly.

''Under Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration, DSVRT has received a total of 10,007 reported cases which include domestic violence and sexual violence perpetrated against adults and children.

''From May 2019 till August 26, 2021, the team has handled 4,150 domestic violence; 177 rape; 255 attempt to commit rape/sexual assault; 246 sexual assault by penetration/threat; and 877 others cases (separation, not taking responsibilities of child(ren), neglect, custody of the child, non-GBV).

''The team also handled 436 child abuse/physical assault, 271 defilement cases; 13 defilement by minor to minor; 454 child labour; abduction neglect/others; and 148 sexual harassment/molestation cases.

''Also, a total of 2,980 children have experienced emotional abuse (that is these children have been exposed to domestic violence within the home). Some of these children had been taken through counselling programmes, to ensure they were able to psychologically deal with the events they had witnessed, without it having a permanent and negative impact on them,” he said.

Onigbanjo also disclosed that the team witnessed an increase in cases reported from other states including Ogun and Oyo states.

According to the Attorney-General, in the past two years, a total of 526 cases occurred outside Lagos state and such cases were immediately directed to the relevant agencies in their respective states.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Public Defender, Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (LPILP), as well as the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) provided free legal representation to 188 survivors of domestic violence.

He said the free legal representation ranged from judicial separation, divorce, custody of children, mediation and settlement.

The team in 2021 provided services to 10 persons with disabilities who in one way or the other, experienced a form of gender-based violence.

Such reports were reported to the police as well as the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, for a coroner’s inquest to be conducted, with a view to ascertaining the cause of death, the outcome of which would greatly strengthen the case of the prosecution.

Prosecution was ongoing on three of such cases while the remaining two suspects are still at large.