Lagos Handled Over 10,000 Domestic, Sexual Violence Cases In Two Years—Commissioner

The team in 2021 provided services to 10 persons with disabilities who in one way or the other, experienced a form of gender-based violence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

The Lagos State government has revealed the extent at which domestic and sexual related offences are being carried out across the state.

 

The State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) said it recorded 10,007 cases of domestic and sexual related cases in just two years.

This was pronounced by the Chairman of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team and the Lagos State Commissioner For Justice and Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) on Wednesday, during a press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, in Ikeja. 

 

The event was to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

 

According to Onigbanjo, the offences recorded were often perpetrated against adults and children.

 

Since May 2019, the agency has been recording an average of 150 new cases monthly. 

 

''Under Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration, DSVRT has received a total of 10,007 reported cases which include domestic violence and sexual violence perpetrated against adults and children.  

 

''From May 2019 till August 26, 2021, the team has handled 4,150 domestic violence; 177 rape; 255 attempt to commit rape/sexual assault; 246 sexual assault by penetration/threat; and 877 others cases (separation, not taking responsibilities of child(ren), neglect, custody of the child, non-GBV).  

 

''The team also handled 436 child abuse/physical assault, 271 defilement cases; 13 defilement by minor to minor; 454 child labour; abduction neglect/others; and 148 sexual harassment/molestation cases. 

 

''Also, a total of 2,980 children have experienced emotional abuse (that is these children have been exposed to domestic violence within the home). Some of these children had been taken through counselling programmes, to ensure they were able to psychologically deal with the events they had witnessed, without it having a permanent and negative impact on them,” he said.

 

Onigbanjo also disclosed that the team witnessed an increase in cases reported from other states including Ogun and Oyo states.

 

According to the Attorney-General, in the past two years, a total of 526 cases occurred outside Lagos state and such cases were immediately directed to the relevant agencies in their respective states.

 

Meanwhile, the Office of the Public Defender, Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (LPILP), as well as the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) provided free legal representation to 188 survivors of domestic violence.  

 

He said the free legal representation ranged from judicial separation, divorce, custody of children, mediation and settlement.

 

The team in 2021 provided services to 10 persons with disabilities who in one way or the other, experienced a form of gender-based violence.

 

Such reports were reported to the police as well as the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, for a coroner’s inquest to be conducted, with a view to ascertaining the cause of death, the outcome of which would greatly strengthen the case of the prosecution.  

 

Prosecution was ongoing on three of such cases while the remaining two suspects are still at large.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Fulani Herdsmen Invading And Destroying My Farmland Because They Hate Me – Olu Falae
CRIME Olu Falae Says Cattle Colony Is Provocative And Repugnant, Condemns Attack On His Farm
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Court Denies Alleged Killer Wife, Maryam Sanda, Bail Despite 3-month Pregnancy Claim
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Teacher Flogs Student To Death In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME 15 Killed In Attacks On Fulani Communities In Taraba
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME UK To Build New £695, 525 Wing In Kirikiri, Lagos Prison
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Akure Unity School, Rob Bursar Of N3m
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Video Shows Bandits In Military, Police Uniforms Celebrating, Claiming Victory Over Buhari-led Government With Heavy Gunshots
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Students From Wednesday's Abduction In Zamfara Escape From Bandits' Den
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
News Sharia Court Orders Mental Evaluation For Sheikh Abduljabbar Illegally Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy In Kano
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Opinion Quest for Federalism and Its Many Ironies By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Opinion Fallacies Of Ethnic Agendas, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Recruit Youths In Buhari’s State With N5000, Supply Them Drugs – Governor Masari
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Opinion Two Decades of U.S. Occupation of Afghanistan – Lessons Nigerians Can Learn By Ij Onuigbo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Should Be In Jail Forever Over Exposed N20Billion Bailout Fraud—Activist, Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders' Support For Igboho Shows He's A Crusader Victimised By Buhari Regime—Canada-based Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don't Approve "Corrupt" Payment Of $418million Judgement Debt, Nigerian Opposition Lawmakers Warn Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Businessman Detained Since April For Supporting IPOB Online Sues Department Of State Services' Boss, Demands N10million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Ogun Governor Visits Bola Tinubu In London As APC Party Leader Recuperates After Surgeries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad