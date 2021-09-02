Ministers’ Sack Is Diversion To Cover Buhari’s Failure – House Of Reps

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for hiding under the sack of his former ministers to divert the attention of Nigerians from deficiencies of his government.

The opposition federal lawmakers in the Lower Chamber also stated that the populace was not impressed by the sack in as much as the President is still responsible for unsuitable and hostile policies worsening the situation of the country.

In a press release signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the group urged Buhari to address this nation’s waning insecurity and awful economy.

A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, addressing journalists in State House Abuja, on Wednesday, confirmed that Buhari fired Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono, the erstwhile ministers of Power and Agriculture and Rural Development respectively.

“Matter of fact is that the president said he had reviewed the performance of the cabinet and needed to reinvigorate for the last run. He said he wanted to consolidate on legacy performance and projects,” Adesina said.

Reacting through a statement, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Members of House of Representatives said, “The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has dismissed the sack of two ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari as a diversionary strategy to divert public attention from the myriads of failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the past six years.

“The Minority Caucus and indeed majority of Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman, when the inapt and anti-people policies as well as the corruption and lethargic approach to governance that have become the hallmark of the administration remain.

“Instead of resorting to unprofitable diversionary stunts, the Minority caucus urges President Buhari to take decisive steps to address worsening insecurity and excruciating economic hardship by ending the incompetence, compromises, corruption, exclusionism and impunity in the system under his watch.

“The Minority caucus holds that governance requires commitment, demonstration of capacity, political will power, transparency and broadmindedness at the topmost levels.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority caucus urges President Buhari not to continue to stay aloof but to get into the arena by taking urgent steps to address the security issues as well as rejuvenate our nation’s economy and cohesiveness which are collapsing under his administration.”