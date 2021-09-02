Peace In Plateau State Lies With The People, Not Military – Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2021

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said the peace of Plateau State rests largely with the people of the state.

According to him, it is up to the people of the state to decide to live together peacefully with one another.

The military chief made the assertion during the security, stakeholders meeting with chiefs, community and religious leaders of Plateau State held at the government house at Jos, the state capital.

This was disclosed on Thursday, in a statement issued by Ishaku Takwa, the Military Information Officer.

According to the statement, Irabor assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will do everything within its mandate to stabilise the state while calling on the traditional, community and religious leaders to champion the peace process in their domains.

Irabor said lasting peace could only be achieved when all the people understand each other and respect one another.

“The CDS revealed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a duty to create the avenue for peace to triumph, adding that the Armed Forces would accelerate its activities towards sustaining peace and stability on the Plateau.

“He, however, said security agencies need the support and encouragement of the people to achieve their mandate on the Plateau. 

“Irabor further disclosed that the defence headquarters has activated the early warning and early response mechanism to prevent a possible attack on innocent communities.

“The CDS disclosed that security has been beefed up in volatile communities and therefore urged the people to have confidence in the security agencies. The CDS also warned against taking up arms against one another,” the statement partly reads.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau state, thanked the CDS for ensuring that adequate military machinery was deployed to ensure peace is maintained on the Plateau. He noted that criminals must be identified and brought to justice by all means.

Lalong maintained that his administration is ready to support the Armed Forces in its commitment to stem emerging security threats in the state.

He thereafter thanked religious and traditional leaders for prioritising the safety of the people and warned against inciting statements which he said must be discouraged among religious leaders for genuine peace to thrive.

The statement comes amid the insecurity in the state as gunmen shot at travellers along Rukuba Road in the Jos North local Government Area of the state, killing 22 persons and injuring others.

 

