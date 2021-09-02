Police Illegally Detain Man, Demand Money Over Alleged Killing Of Cousin Who 'Died Of Gangrene'

A man, Ezedinachi Oguibe has been detained since August 27 by operatives of the Abia State Police Command, Zone 9 Umuahia after his cousin's wife accused him of causing her husband's death.

In a statement by Okechukwu Nwanguma, the Executive Director of Rule of Law Accountability Advocacy Center (RULAAC), the complainant had informed the police that Oguibe killed her husband so he could claim the deceased's life insurance.

File photo used to illustrate story.

However, it stated that the family confirmed that the deceased died as a result of gangrene from diabetic complications.

RULAAC said it had tabled the matter before the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia, who invited the parties and after the interview, directed that Oguibe be released.

However, to date, Oguibe has not been released despite the orders of the AIG.

The statement read: “Mr Ezedinachi Oguibe a native of Akpodim in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA Imo State was arrested on Friday, August 27, 2021, by police officers who waylaid him and took him to Zone 9 Umuahia where he has been detained since then.

“Prior to his arrest, Mr. Oguibe was approached earlier in the week by someone posing as a prospective client. He performs gospel songs at weddings and burials, etc. He and the 'client' decided the fee, and he was told to meet this person in Chokoneze - a neighbouring community, and collect a down payment.

“However, while on his way to the meeting, he was waylaid by what turned out to be police, placed under arrest, and driven all the way to Umuahia where he has remained in detention.

“He was accused by his cousin's wife of murdering his cousin who died over a year ago of gangrene resulting from diabetes. His late cousin's wife claimed that he killed her husband so he could claim his life insurance.

“Mr Ezedinachi is the head of the Oguibe family and family members have confirmed to the police that their late relative died of diabetes and was not murdered.

”The police have also not uncovered any evidence that the man was murdered. After efforts to get the IPO simply known as Ismaila to grant the man bail since there was no evidence to establish the allegation of murder, we brought the matter to the attention of the AIG Zone 9, Umuahia who invited the parties and after the interview, directed that Mr Ezedinachi Oguibe should be released.

“However, the relatives who were at the station reported back that the IPO demanded the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000) before he would release him. When RULAAC confronted the IPO with this information, he denied demanding money and said his team leader asked that they produce the original death certificate and doctor's report.

“The AIG ordered the release of the man and the investigation team is placing their own conditions. We request the AIG to kindly call the investigating team to order.”