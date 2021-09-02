Video Shows Bandits In Military, Police Uniforms Celebrating, Claiming Victory Over Buhari-led Government With Heavy Gunshots

A video of some members of a gang of bandits in Zamfara state celebrating openly has been obtained by SaharaReporters.

The footage shows scores of gunmen, some in military and police uniforms rendering shouts of joy and dancing in an undisclosed bushy area.

While the date of the video is unknown, a source told SaharaReporters that the gunmen were “celebrating their recent victory over the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”

The gunmen were also seen firing gunshots indiscriminately.

“Pray for North, pray for Nigeria, these are Fulani bandits celebrating their victory over the Nigerian government openly with heavy guns,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Under the Buhari-led government, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and many other states in North-west and North-central Nigeria have been bedevilled by bandit attacks.

The bandits kill and kidnap at will in the affected states.

Many citizens have been killed and many others, including students have been abducted by the bandits or other forms of insurgennts.

For instance, in the early hour of July 5, over 100 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state were abducted.

In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers, and workers.

Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.

In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.

Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.