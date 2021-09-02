Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Calls For Intensive Prayers In Special State-wide Prayer Session Against Rampaging Bandits

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has called on residents of the state to pray more for God’s intervention to end banditry in the state.

Matawalle made the call during a state-wide prayer session organised by the Ulamau Consultative Committee.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara-state

The governor also said people "must seek Allah's forgiveness", NAN reports.

"Prayer is the only powerful weapon that can solve any calamity on the people,” said Gusau Central Mosque.

“We must seek Allah’s forgiveness," he added.

The special prayer session was observed in all the Juma’at mosques in the state with Matawalle noting that it was important for residents to support the government and security operatives in tackling banditry.

In late August, the police had revealed that bandits’ attack on the Tsafe local government area was imminent, forcing security agencies, including the military, to intensify joint ground and air surveillance patrols on the Gusau to Tsafe-Yankara road.

“There was an abduction of students just now in Kaya town, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state. The gunmen who were in large number came to Kaya Junior Secondary School and abduct large number of students,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and many other states in North-west and North-central Nigeria are bedevilled by bandits’ attacks.

Bandits kill and kidnap at will in Zamfara.

Many people, including students have been kidnapped by rampaging bandits in the state.