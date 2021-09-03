BREAKING: Ondo Youths Protest Against Bad Roads, Block Major Highway

The scores of angry youths barricaded the bad sections of the roads as motorists were forced to find alternative routes

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 03, 2021

Some youths under the aegis of National Association of Idanre Students have blocked the access roads linking Idanre town to Akure in Ondo state to protest against the deplorable state of the road. 

The scores of angry youths barricaded the bad sections of the roads as motorists were forced to find alternative routes to go into or out of the town.

The development has led to gridlock on the affected roads, leaving motorists and commuters helpless. 

Displaying placards with various inscriptions to pads their message across to the authorities, the youths vowed not to leave the roads until their demands are met by the state government. 

According to them, the routes have become a nightmare and deathtrap as hoodlums have turned the failed sections of the roads to robbery zones. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Tension As Pro/Anti Yusuf Protests Rock NHIS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Group Slams Osun Commissioner Of Police Over Arrest Of OAU Students
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Police Shoot At Protesting Ondo University Students, Injure One
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM The Best Way To Honor Gani Is To Live His Dreams For Nigeria - Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Jordanian Prime Minister Resigns After Tax Increase Protests
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Staff Present ExxonMobil With Coffin During Protest Against Mass Sack
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Lambast Buhari Government As Regime Moves To Make Vaccination Compulsory For Civil Servants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Biafra Separatist Group, MASSOB Leader, Uwazuruike Ejected Me From His House For Refusing To Date Him—Female Tenant Cries Out
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Court Declares Valentine Ozigbo Anambra Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 21-Year-Old Nigerian Polytechnic Student For Cybercrime In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Half-Dead Under Buhari Government— President's Former Ally, Galadima Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Security Guards Receive 12 Strokes Of The Cane Each For Stealing N65,000, Vehicle Parts In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Man And Son In Abuja, Spare Wife Because Of Her Newborn
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: How Nigerian Soldiers Shattered My Leg With Bullet, Killed Man Trying To Save Me During Lekki Shooting—Victim
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Follow Zamfara Governor's Measures To Tackle Banditry And Face Consequences—Bandit Leader Threatens Residents
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Will Dump Peoples Democratic Party For Buhari's APC Party Except God Changes His Mind—Cleric
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Illegally Arrest, Beat Young Nigerian Graduate To Death In Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Europe-bound Nigerian Couple Travelling Through Desert Shares Painful Experiences Of Forced Prostitution, Abuse In Libya
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad