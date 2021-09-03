Hundreds Of Bandits Invade Zamfara Town For Fresh Abductions

The bandits, who were in their hundreds, came from the camp of a notorious bandits’ kingpin, and reportedly stormed the town to carry out fresh abductions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2021

The Zamfara State Police Command has said that its operatives and other security agencies repelled an attack by bandits at Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits, who were in their hundreds, came from the camp of a notorious bandits’ kingpin, and reportedly stormed the town to carry out fresh abductions.

The police spokesperson for the state, Muhammed Shehu, mace this known in a statement on Friday.

“Turji”, were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the joint security forces stationed in Shinkafi to safeguard the lives and properties of the communities.

“At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, one of the bandits was fatally injured, while others escaped with possible bullet wounds,” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent further attack by the bandits, the State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, had directed an immediate deployment of more security operatives to complement the available ones.

Elkanah further commended the resilience of the operatives and charged them to sustain the tempo so that the state can be adequately protected.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari's Home State, Katsina Pays ‘Repentant’ Bandit Arrested For Armed Robbery, Cattle Rustling, Others N100,000 Monthly Salary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Follow Zamfara Governor's Measures To Tackle Banditry And Face Consequences—Bandit Leader Threatens Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Man And Son In Abuja, Spare Wife Because Of Her Newborn
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani People Are The Biggest Victims Of Kidnapping In Nigeria—Kebbi Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Regime Paid Ex-militants N2.63billion As Stipends In Three Months
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Orlu Raid: Army Confirms Air Strikes, Arrests 20 IPOB Members, Recovers Arms
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man, Pregnant Wife Abducted In Ekiti Regain Freedom After N3million Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Governor Gives Two-Week Ultimatum To Civil Servants To Get COVID-19 Vaccination
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer To Igboho’s Aides Warns Director-General Of Department Of State Services To Release Two Remaining Detainees Or Risk Jail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria, and the Rest of Us By Achike Chude
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal It’s Absurd Nigeria Still Relies On 1999 Constitution Imposed By Military 22 Years After — Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Releases Two More Sunday Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari's Home State, Katsina Pays ‘Repentant’ Bandit Arrested For Armed Robbery, Cattle Rustling, Others N100,000 Monthly Salary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Disengaged N-Power Beneficiaries Demand Sack Of Buhari's Minister, Farouk, For Withholding Five Months’ Allowances Of 14,000 Nigerian Volunteers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Government Officials In Delta After Suspect Died In Custody
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Biafra Separatist Group, MASSOB Leader, Uwazuruike Ejected Me From His House For Refusing To Date Him—Female Tenant Cries Out
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria’s Admission Agency, JAMB Hands Over Candidate Who Sued It For N1billion To Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Charge Lagos Trader For Biting Off Woman’s Private Parts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad