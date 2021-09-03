Hundreds Of Bandits Invade Zamfara Town For Fresh Abductions

The Zamfara State Police Command has said that its operatives and other security agencies repelled an attack by bandits at Shinkafi town, the headquarters of Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits, who were in their hundreds, came from the camp of a notorious bandits’ kingpin, and reportedly stormed the town to carry out fresh abductions.

The police spokesperson for the state, Muhammed Shehu, mace this known in a statement on Friday.

“Turji”, were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the joint security forces stationed in Shinkafi to safeguard the lives and properties of the communities.

“At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, one of the bandits was fatally injured, while others escaped with possible bullet wounds,” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent further attack by the bandits, the State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, had directed an immediate deployment of more security operatives to complement the available ones.

Elkanah further commended the resilience of the operatives and charged them to sustain the tempo so that the state can be adequately protected.