Nigerian Graduates Killed On Way To Camp For National Service

Two others sustained injuries in the accident

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2021

Two graduates of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) have been killed in an accident on the Lokoja-Abuja Road. 

 

It was learnt that two others sustained injuries in the accident the graduates had on their way to report at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps in Kaduna and Kano states. 

A 21-day orientation course in camps across the country is part of the requirements for graduates to fulfil to partake in the mandatory one-year service to Nigeria. 

 

It was gathered that three of the graduates were posted on Wednesday by the NYSC to Kaduna State while one was posted to Kano, to undergo the orientation course, when the crash occurred.

 

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Ademola Adesoji, told The Punch that immediately the accident occurred on Wednesday, the survivor contacted the institution.

 

“And we immediately informed the management of National Youth Service Corps Scheme.

 

"Four of our ex students were involved. Three of them are male and one female. Two died in the accident. But we spoke with the two that survived and monitored their movement up to hospital.

 

"Our Students Affairs Unit also notified the NYSC leadership and the management of the scheme responded immediately. The two that died were heading to Kaduna NYSC Orientation Camp. The four of them travelled in a vehicle they hired from Osogbo," he said. 

 

Adesoji expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the university management.

