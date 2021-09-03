Police Arrest Two Government Officials In Delta After Suspect Died In Custody

Two officers of the National Drugs' Law Enforcement Agency on a special duty from Ogwashi Uku command headquarters in Delta State have been arrested and detained at the Sapele Police Station over the death of a 50-year-old alleged drugs dealer, Ilaya Christine.

It was alleged that Christine who was dealing in marijuana and other hard drugs was arrested by the drugs' enforcement officers from the Ogwashi Uku command for being in possession of hard drugs.

The deceased’s friend, Friday Akpotor, said Christine was arrested by the NDLEA officers numbering about 14 with two vehicles at about 9am and taken away, only for them to return him half-dead after torture.

Another source close to the Ilaya family said Christine was “raided by NDLEA men over possession of drugs and taken away. Minutes later, they brought him back feeling unwell and it was the wife and some of the officers who took him to the clinic and left for the Central Hospital where he died.”

He added, “Obviously, they beat him to death and as I speak to you, his corpse has been deposited at the Sapele General Hospital mortuary by the police and the NDLEA officers without even contacting the family.”

A group of youths who assembled at the Tropical area, in Amukpe where the deceased was arrested, also pointed accusing fingers at the agency for brutally killing their brother.

“We will not accept this and soon you will know what we can do,” some of them threatened.