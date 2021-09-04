Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Murder Of Sowore's Brother

Governor Fintiri while reacting to the sad news, said, "his murder indicates a failed security system.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has condemned in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of Olajide, younger brother of human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, in Edo State, in the early hours of today.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Fintiri, who said "news of the gruesome murder of Sowore's younger brother, Olajide, came to me as a rude shock” noted that he commiserated with the Sowore family. 

A statement, made available to SaharaReporters by the Director General Media and Communication to the governor, Solomon Kumangar, urged security agents to unravel the circumstances of his killing and to also bring perpetrators to justice.

Sowore, had earlier today, on his Facebook page, said his brother was shot dead by suspected herdsmen and kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he was studying Pharmacy.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Governor Fintiri prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

