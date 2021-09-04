Bandits Kill 19, Others Missing In Fresh Attacks On Niger State

No fewer than 19 persons have been feared dead with several people reported missing in a fresh attack by bandits in Magami, a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Of the 19 victims, four bandits were among those that reportedly lost their lives in the attack.

According to reports, the attack was a reprisal to the recent casualties recorded on the part of bandits during a confrontation with local hunters and vigilantes.

A resident, Sani Kokki, told Daily Trust that bandits launched the attack after hunters and local vigilantes had returned to their base at Galadima Kogo.

He was quoted as saying, “The syndicate returned like wounded lions, killing people at sight. They murdered and butchered their victims with dangerous weapons. Unfortunately, the unarmed, peaceful and defenceless locals are now at the receiving end.”

According to him, six people were confirmed dead at Unguwan Magiro under Madaka ward, Rafi Local Government Area; four people at Farin Hula and five at Magami and environs, all under Manta ward.

It was gathered that many villagers were taking refuge in Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro Local Government, which is considered a safer ground.