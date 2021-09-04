Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother

The African Action Congress, AAC has commiserated with its National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore who was murdered in cold blood on Saturday.

The deceased was a student of Pharmacy at Igbinedion University before the unfortunate incident.

Felix Olajide Sowore

Sowore stated that the Divisional Police Officer of the Okada Police Station confirmed that Felix was truly murdered in cold blood by bloodthirsty herdsmen.

Reacting in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, the AAC highlighted the 'incompetence' of President Muhammadu Buhari led government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians both home and abroad.

The party condemned the killing of Olajide while calling on the police and other security agents to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder.

It, however, urged Nigerians to unite and organize actions to kick out the failed regime leaving behind tribal and ethnic sentiments.

A statement from the party reads, “It is with deep and heartfelt sobriety, the African Action Congress pens its condolence message to the National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore who lost his immediate younger brother to the Buhari regime’s gross wickedness and incompetence. There’s no emphasis in saying it’s a sad day for all of us in the AAC, home and abroad.

“It has been reported that Jide Sowore, who until his unfortunate death was a Pharmacy student at Igbinedion University, Okada was murdered by killer herdsmen while traveling on the Ore-Benin expressway in the early hours of Saturday, September 4, 2021.

“Shall we remind ourselves that many a Nigerian has been slain by the incompetence of the Buhari regime- failure to secure lives and property, and that no one is safe either at home- land, air or on sea including on our roads that are now clear death traps.

“It is so sad that the insecurity ravaging our land is no more a matter of “if”, it is now an issue of “when”- when will it get to us?

”Although we are mourning with our teeth gnashing and our eyes filled with tears, yet we can see clearly and it is to this end we call on the Police and other security agents to investigate the circumstances surrounding this killing and fish out the killers of this young promising Nigerian whose life of service to the country has just been cut short.

“The AAC calls on Nigerians to bond as a matter of expediency, and organize with actions to kick out this regime that has failed woefully on its three major promises- providing security for all Nigerians, reviving the economy and fighting corruption.

“The reality before us today is that if we do not bond, leaving behind our tribal and religious differences to end this terrorist regime, it will end us separately. This is not a bad prayer or wish at all.

“May the gentle soul of our brother and Comrade, Jide Sowore continue to rest in power.”