Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government

Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Centre for Change, has condemned the murder of Olajide Sowore, younger brother to the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide was murdered in cold blood by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

Before his death, he was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

Okei-Odumakin, in a statement on Saturday, titled, ‘Olajide Sowore: One murder too many’ urged the Nigerian authorities to thoroughly investigate the death of the young man and bring the perpetrators to book.

This, she said, will douse suspicions that might want to arise linking the death of Olajide to the running battle between Omoyele Sowore and the Nigerian government.

She, however, stated that the death of Olajide could have been avoided were the Nigerian government more responsive to calls to end killings and bloodshed across the country.

Her statement reads, “To put it mildly, the murder of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of activist, Omoyele Sowore, is one murder too many.

”The younger Omoyele was shot dead in Edo State by suspected herdsmen /kidnappers while returning from Igbinedion University where he is said to be studying Pharmacy.

”I hardly could believe this dastardly act until I spoke with Comrade Omoyele Sowore himself and he confirmed the gruesome killing of his brother.

“When will these senseless killings stop? When will the Federal Government and the security agencies wake up from their slumber and become alive to their prime responsibility of protecting life and property?

“When will the criminals be brought to book? Before our very eyes, the country is becoming a failed state; yet, all we hear from the government are condolence messages and platitudes that do not hold water.

“We demand a thorough investigation into this killing. We demand that the perpetrators be apprehended speedily and be brought to justice.

“It is because the government had been tardy in its response to previous killings all over the country that it has been accused of duplicity and, even, complicity.

“To shrug off such suspicion and accusation, it must act swiftly to arrest the killers of Olajide Sowore and bring them to book.

“Government need not be told that its running battle with the older Sowore, Omoyele, over the issue of good governance is one reason this murder cannot be swept under the carpet.

“Otherwise, tongues will wag and opinion will solidify around the culpability of the powers-that-be that this killing was orchestrated as pay-back time for Omoyele Sowore.

“Government must avoid allowing this murder to be seen as a pain purposely inflicted on Omoyele Sowore to cower as well as punish him for his tango with the Muhammadu Buhari administration over issues of good governance and respect for fundamental human rights.”