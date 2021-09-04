Killers Of Olajide Sowore Will Be Brought To Justice — Governor Obaseki

The governor made this known in a statement on Saturday, while commiserating with the family of Sowore, on the death of his younger brother.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that the killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother to human rights’ activist, would be brought to justice.

Olajide was murdered in cold blood by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

Before his death, he was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.

In his condolence message, Obaseki said, “I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, had earlier said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at IUTH Mortuary, Okada.

Bello said the late Olajide was killed when gunmen kidnapped about five persons.

The PPRO had said, “This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide male a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

