Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’

Residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Jeje, Arola in the Ido Local Government Area and their counterparts from Ajibode, Masoke and Laniba in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State have taken to the streets to launch a “no meter, no payment” campaign.

According to Daily Post, the protest started at the Awotan junction on Saturday.

The residents, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said they would not pay money to any official of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) unless they were metered.

The protesters also said they will not welcome any official of the electricity distribution company who comes to their houses without being given prepaid meters.

They also vowed not to pay monthly electricity money unless they were given prepaid meters.

The protesters' demand include regularisation of PHCN meters, provision of more feeders, provision of more transformers to the communities, metering of all unmetered houses and stoppage of crazy bills.

They noted that failure to do all these, no officials of the electricity distribution company would be allowed to either collect money from residents or cut their wires.

Speaking during event, chairman of Ajibode, Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Akufo and Environs, Community Development Association, Engineer Rasak Fabaya, said the protest was due to the fact that the communities were paying for what they were not using.

Fabayo said, “We are here to launch a ‘no meter no payment’ campaign. We are paying for what we are not using.

“On behalf of residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi Akufo, Laniba, Ajibode, we are launching this campaign, if any IBEDC official comes to your house, and they demand money, tell them that no meter is no payment.”