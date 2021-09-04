Protests In Ibadan As Residents Insist On ‘No Meter, No Payment’

The protest started at the Awotan junction on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2021

Residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Jeje, Arola in the Ido Local Government Area and their counterparts from Ajibode, Masoke and Laniba in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State have taken to the streets to launch a “no meter, no payment” campaign.

According to Daily Post, the protest started at the Awotan junction on Saturday.

The residents, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said they would not pay money to any official of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) unless they were metered.

The protesters also said they will not welcome any official of the electricity distribution company who comes to their houses without being given prepaid meters.

They also vowed not to pay monthly electricity money unless they were given prepaid meters.

The protesters' demand include regularisation of PHCN meters, provision of more feeders, provision of more transformers to the communities, metering of all unmetered houses and stoppage of crazy bills.

They noted that failure to do all these, no officials of the electricity distribution company would be allowed to either collect money from residents or cut their wires.

Speaking during event, chairman of Ajibode, Apete, Awotan, Araromi, Akufo and Environs, Community Development Association, Engineer Rasak Fabaya, said the protest was due to the fact that the communities were paying for what they were not using.

Fabayo said, “We are here to launch a ‘no meter no payment’ campaign. We are paying for what we are not using.

“On behalf of residents of Apete, Awotan, Araromi Akufo, Laniba, Ajibode, we are launching this campaign, if any IBEDC official comes to your house, and they demand money, tell them that no meter is no payment.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Violence Mars Kaduna Elections As Hoodlums Snatch 41 Voting Machines, Assault Electoral Officers
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Elections Nigerian Army’s Stray Bullet Kills Nine-year-old Girl During Kaduna Polls
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Politics Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Why I Became A Kidnapper After Studying Law — Suspect
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Has Failed To Secure Lives, Property Of Nigerians — African Action Congress Speaks On Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Investigate Murder Of Sowore's Brother To Douse Suspicion Of Complicity — Okei Odumakin Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Three Bayelsa Youths Feared Dead As Security Operatives Open Fire On Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Violence Mars Kaduna Elections As Hoodlums Snatch 41 Voting Machines, Assault Electoral Officers
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Politics Adamawa Governor, Fintiri Condemns Murder Of Sowore's Brother
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Elections Nigerian Army’s Stray Bullet Kills Nine-year-old Girl During Kaduna Polls
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Opinion Killing Of Olajide Sowore: What Do Fulani Terrorists Want? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku, Murray-Bruce Condemn Murder Of Sowore’s Brother, Urge Government To Arrest Perpetrators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Human Rights' Activist, Sowore's Younger Brother In Edo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Killers Of Olajide Sowore Will Be Brought To Justice — Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Must Face Justice – Shehu Sani Condemns Shocking Murder
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad